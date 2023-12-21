RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

