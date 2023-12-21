Ryals Mcmullian Buys 9,100 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowers Foods

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

