Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

