ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCSC. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.8%

ScanSource stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

