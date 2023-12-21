Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.