Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $68.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

SEA stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. SEA has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,148,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

