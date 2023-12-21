SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,548 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

