SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,366 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

META opened at $349.28 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $354.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $897.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $196,076,165. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.