SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.