SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $303.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $251.68 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.