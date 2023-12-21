SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,978 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NUE stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

