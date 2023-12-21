SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 509,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 459,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 154,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

