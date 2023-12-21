SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 329.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.65. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

