SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

