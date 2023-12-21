SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

