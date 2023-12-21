SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $602,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.