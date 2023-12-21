SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

