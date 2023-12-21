SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

NSC opened at $229.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

