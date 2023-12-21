SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 36,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.