SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.6 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.