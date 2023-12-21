SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

