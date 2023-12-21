SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $169.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $175.86.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.