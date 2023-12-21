SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

