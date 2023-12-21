SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

