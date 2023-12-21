SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 243.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,865 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,214. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

