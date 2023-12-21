SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $505.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $511.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

