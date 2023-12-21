SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

