Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) versus First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Head to Head Survey

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and First National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.56 $25.69 million $1.44 6.57 First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 14.06

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and First National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

First National Financial has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.25%. Given First National Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30% First National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of First National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Security National Financial beats First National Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. First National Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

