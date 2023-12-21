SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

