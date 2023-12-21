SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.36

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 740989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,103 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.