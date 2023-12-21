SES AI (NYSE:SES) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get SES AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SES AI

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.66. SES AI has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SES AI will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,954 shares of company stock valued at $771,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,124,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.