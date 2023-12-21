Shibu Ninan Sells 1,144 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Okta Trading Down 1.6 %

OKTA opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

