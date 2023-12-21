Shibu Ninan Sells 1,144 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Okta Trading Down 1.6 %
OKTA opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
