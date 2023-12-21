Siebert Williams Shank Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

