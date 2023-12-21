Simon Dray Acquires 30,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dray purchased 30,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($67,535.10).
The Alumasc Group Price Performance
Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 179 ($2.26) on Thursday. The Alumasc Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £64.67 million, a PE ratio of 778.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.32.
About The Alumasc Group
