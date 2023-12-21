Simon Dray Acquires 30,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dray purchased 30,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($67,535.10).

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 179 ($2.26) on Thursday. The Alumasc Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £64.67 million, a PE ratio of 778.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.32.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

