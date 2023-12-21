Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.74

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.74 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 107586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

