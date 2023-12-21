Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $103,362.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $50,325.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.6 %

SMAR stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.