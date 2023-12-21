Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $103,362.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $50,325.00.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.
SMAR stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
