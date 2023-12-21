Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,642 shares of company stock valued at $19,535,942. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

