Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells $297,855.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.