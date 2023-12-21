Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

