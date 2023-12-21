Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,912,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 125,601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

