Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

