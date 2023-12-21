Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 189 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

