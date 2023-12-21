Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 88 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $185.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

