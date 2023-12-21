Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $29.07 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 35.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,325.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

