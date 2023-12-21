Spin Master Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Spin Master Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

