Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($145.44) to £111 ($140.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £104.75 ($132.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,675.44, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.66. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 7,900 ($99.91) and a 12 month high of £123.50 ($156.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,917.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,762.42.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Constance Baroudel acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($115.87) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,761.60). In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($112.70) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($126,446.72). Also, insider Constance Baroudel bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($115.87) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,761.60). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

