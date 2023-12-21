Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Financial Contrast

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97% Maxeon Solar Technologies -13.56% -115.75% -12.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.43 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.99 Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 0.27 -$267.42 million ($3.62) -1.53

This table compares Spruce Power and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spruce Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 7 2 0 2.22

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.93%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Spruce Power beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

