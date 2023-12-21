Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 2,890 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$352,002.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

About Colliers International Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

