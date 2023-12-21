Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 2,890 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$352,002.00.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
