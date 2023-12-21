Steven Buytels Buys 50,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

TVE has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

