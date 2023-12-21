Stifel Nicolaus Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $80.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

